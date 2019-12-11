Top Stories
Wed, 11 December 2019 at 12:16 am

Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Experimenting With Drugs When She Was Young (Video)

Jeannie Mai is getting candid about her upbringing.

The 40-year-old The Real co-host spoke of her teen years during Tuesday’s (December 10) episode of the show.

“I definitely experimented, and I know now at 40 looking back that I had a really dark time in my life when I split from my family and moved out, lived in San Francisco … like, every drug you can imagine was there … and honestly, it replaced the joy that I didn’t have. So it made me — being high was so much more ‘fun’ because it felt like, ‘Oh, I feel special, I feel like a rock star, I feel loved,’” she explained.

“You say anything you want to say, you’re fearless … and then that crash — that crash is what made me realize that it was darker than the pain that I actually had in my life. And that led me to go,’ Oh, shoot, this ain’t for me.’ Because that pit — yo, it’s the dark place. It’s not a place you want to go,” she went on to say.

“I was rebellious, so I knew I was doing bad. Like, you almost love the fact that you are defying what you are supposed to do. Like when you, I don’t know, cross the street between the crosswalk, if you veer off and you — I have this thing in me where I just always go the … I’m a little naughty. I like to take the naughty route. But that was dangerous because it actually risked my life. And so today, I still pay consequences for being naughty. I still have to check myself and go, ‘Was that really worth it?” Or in the moment how do I turn on that filter to know that that put myself in danger or risk situations that I’m in. And that took maturity, but you shouldn’t have to wait until you’re a grown woman because you might not get there!”

