Kendall Jenner Ranks Her Siblings' Parenting Skills From Best to Worst (Video)

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are deciding whether to answer questions or eat gross stuff!

The 25-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer guest-hosted an episode of The Late Late Show with his 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians ex as a guest on Tuesday (December 10).

During the game, Harry and Kendall asked each other personal questions while deciding whether to eat things like cod sperm and salmon smoothies.

Kendall was asked to rank her siblings’ parenting skills from best to worst – and she actually answered!

Harry was asked to reveal which songs on his last album were about Kendall – but he didn’t, so he ate instead!

Kendall was then asked to name the most unlikable supermodel, which she said she had an answer to, but she drank the salmon smoothie instead. Harry was asked if he ever watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians – and he said he has.

Kendall almost revealed the most surprising celebrity to slide in her DMs, but she ate bull penis instead. And finally, Harry was asked to rank his One Direction bandmates’ solo careers – but he immediately ate scorpion instead!

Watch the wild segment inside…



Spill Your Guts: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner