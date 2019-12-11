Kevin Hart Returns to 'Ellen' for the First Time Since His Accident & Reveals His Biggest Accomplishment (Video)

Kevin Hart makes his return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time since his serious car accident on Wednesday’s episode (December 11).

During his appearance, the Jumanji: The Next Level star spoke about how he is recovering ever since the accident, and shared his biggest accomplishment while recuperating.

He told Ellen that he realized no one loves him as much as Oprah Winfrey after she sent him an enormous floral arrangement following his accident, and how it’s still alive three months later.

He also joked about pushing through his back pain during his son Kenzo’s second birthday party. Plus, he explained that he carefully studied Lethal Weapon 4 to mirror his co-star Danny Glover’s exact cadence for their new movie.

Kevin Hart’s Biggest Accomplishment After His Accident



Oprah Loves Kevin Hart ‘More Than Anyone Else’



Kevin Hart Worked with a Problematic Camel