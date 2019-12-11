Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Ranks Her Siblings' Parenting Skills From Best to Worst (Video)

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep &amp; James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Wed, 11 December 2019 at 1:47 am

Khloe & Kim Kardashian Grab Lunch Together After Jordyn Woods Lie Detector Results Revealed

Khloe & Kim Kardashian Grab Lunch Together After Jordyn Woods Lie Detector Results Revealed

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are dining together.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians siblings looked chic on Tuesday (December 10) while leaving lunch at La Plata Taqueria in Agoura Hills, Calif.

Earlier that day, Jordyn Woods‘ lie detector results were revealed from her appearance on Red Table Talk.

The test indicated that Jordyn was telling the truth, and that she did not have sexual intercourse with Khloe‘s ex, Tristan Thompson. Khloe actually accused Jordyn of lying during her original Red Table Talk interview.

READ MORE: Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Is Asked If She Had Sex with Tristan Thompson
Photos: Backgrid
