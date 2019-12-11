Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Ranks Her Siblings' Parenting Skills From Best to Worst (Video)

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep & James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Wed, 11 December 2019 at 9:49 am

Lizzo Is Time's Entertainer of the Year 2019!

Lizzo Is Time's Entertainer of the Year 2019!

Time has named Lizzo as their Entertainer of the Year!

In addition, the mag has released their Athlete of the Year (the US Women’s Soccer Team), Guardians of the Year (Public Servants), and Businessperson of the Year (Disney CEO Bob Iger).

Lizzo spoke with the mag about her influence.

“I’ve been doing positive music for a long-ass time,” Lizzo said. “Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”

For more from Lizzo, visit Time.com.
