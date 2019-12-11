Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, & Charlize Theron Slay at 'Bombshell' LA Screening

Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron keep it fierce at a Special Screening of their film Bombshell!

The co-stars, ages 52, 29, and 44, respectively, teamed up for the event held at Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday (December 10) in Westwood, Calif.

They were joined by their co-stars Connie Britton, John Lithgow, Ashley Greene, Tricia Helfer, Luke Judy, Savannah Judy, Mark Duplass, Elisabeth Rohm, Madeline Zima, and Ahna O’Reilly.

Other stars of the film in attendance included Bree Condon, D’Arcy Carden, Brianna Barnes, Sedona Fuller, London Fuller, Liv Hewson, Victoria Profeta, Richard Kind, Robin Weigert, and director Jay Roach.

Bombshell hits theaters on December 20. Watch the trailer!

FYI: Nicole is wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Margot is wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. Charlize is wearing Custom Christian Dior with Retrouvai and EF Collection rings. Connie is wearing HappyxNature. Ashley is wearing Memoire jewelry. D’Arcy is wearing Azzi & Osta.

45+ pictures inside of Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, and more at the screening…