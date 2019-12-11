Miles Teller & Wife Keleigh Sperry Splurge at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry indulge in some holiday shopping!

The 32-year-old Bleed for This actor and the 27-year-old model were spotted visiting XIV Karats jewelry store on Tuesday (December 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The duo looked to be in a good mood while carrying their purchases outside.

Miles Teller repped his Philadelphia Eagles t-shirt.

“Welcome to Philly @DidiG18!” he tweeted that same day, adding the day before, “E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!!!!”

“Marriage,” Keleigh Sperry recently captioned the Instagram photo below.

The couple got married in early September in Hawaii.

READ MORE: Miles Teller & His Wedding Guests Hit the Beach in Hawaii!