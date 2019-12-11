Paul McCartney & Netflix to Release 'High in the Clouds' Animated Film!

Paul McCartney is bringing his children’s book to Netflix!

The Beatles icon will produce and contribute songs to a feature-length adaptation of his 2005 book High in the Clouds, THR reported on Tuesday (December 10).

The original story follows “an imaginative teenage squirrel named Wirral who finds himself pulled into a ramshackle gang of teenage rebels who live high in the clouds after he accidentally antagonizes Gretsch the owl, the tyrannical leader (and fabulous singer!), who steals the voice of anyone who upstages her.”

The feature will be directed by Timothy Reckart.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix. They complement what is already an amazing team with Gaumont and we can think of no one better to be working with to bring our film to a global audience. I’ve always loved animated films and this is a hugely important passion project for me. I can’t wait for the world to see it,” said Paul in a statement.

