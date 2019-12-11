Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Ranks Her Siblings' Parenting Skills From Best to Worst (Video)

Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

Meryl Streep &amp; James Corden Film Netflix Musical 'The Prom' - See the First Pictures From the Set!

Here's the Reason Chrishell Stause Thinks Justin Hartley Filed for Divorce

Wed, 11 December 2019 at 4:00 am

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Will Host Beauty Industry Series at Quibi

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Will Host Beauty Industry Series at Quibi

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is hosting a new series on the beauty industry!

The 32-year-old model will both host and executive produce the show for Quibi, Variety reports.

The series will feature Rosie “getting up close and personal with icons of the beauty world, highlighting their stories in a [way] that magnifies the industry’s intersection of art and commerce. The project will interweave interview moments with beauty segments, highlighting the trailblazers who have built beauty empires.”

“The beauty industry is in the midst of a revolution and emerging brands led by pioneering founders are at the forefront,” Rosie Huntington-Whiteley said. “I’m thrilled to bring the stories of these creatives and entrepreneurs to Quibi, a platform that can so brilliantly showcase their journeys.”

Quibi is set to launch on April 6, 2020!

READ MORE: Kendall & Kris Jenner Are Producing a ‘Kirby Jenner’ Series for Quibi!
