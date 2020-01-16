Top Stories
Karlie Kloss Reveals Politicial Views &amp; Who She'll Vote For

Karlie Kloss Reveals Politicial Views & Who She'll Vote For

Jonas Brothers' New 'What A Man Gotta Do' Video Pays Homage to Classic Movies - Plus Their Wives Appear!

Jonas Brothers' New 'What A Man Gotta Do' Video Pays Homage to Classic Movies - Plus Their Wives Appear!

Lea Michele Reveals This 'Glee' Scene with Cory Monteith Makes Her Emotional Now

Lea Michele Reveals This 'Glee' Scene with Cory Monteith Makes Her Emotional Now

Thu, 16 January 2020 at 9:38 pm

Rihanna Pairs Sweats With Sparkling Heels at JFK Airport

Rihanna Pairs Sweats With Sparkling Heels at JFK Airport

Rihanna keeps it effortlessly chic – as Rihanna does – while making her arrival at JFK Airport.

The 31-year-old “Diamonds” singer was spotted touching down on Thursday (January 16) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

She stayed warm in a black sweatshirt, a furry black coat with a skull printed on the back, black sweatpants, and sparkling silver heels.

Rihanna completed her look with dark sunglasses and an assortment of jewelry, including ankle bracelets and a cross necklace.

Rihanna has been teasing fans that her next album is done but jokes that she’s refusing to release it!

READ MORE: Shaggy Talks Rihanna’s New Album, Reveals He Turned Down Collaboration Audition
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna sweats sparkling heels jfk airport 01
rihanna sweats sparkling heels jfk airport 02
rihanna sweats sparkling heels jfk airport 03
rihanna sweats sparkling heels jfk airport 04
rihanna sweats sparkling heels jfk airport 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Walmart is under fire for an insensitive tweet about Paul Walker - TMZ
  • This was reportedly the main factor in Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's split - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams is apologizing for mocking one of Joaquin Phoenix's scars - TooFab
  • Guess who stars in the Jonas Brothers' new music video? - Just Jared Jr