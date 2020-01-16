Rihanna Pairs Sweats With Sparkling Heels at JFK Airport

Rihanna keeps it effortlessly chic – as Rihanna does – while making her arrival at JFK Airport.

The 31-year-old “Diamonds” singer was spotted touching down on Thursday (January 16) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

She stayed warm in a black sweatshirt, a furry black coat with a skull printed on the back, black sweatpants, and sparkling silver heels.

Rihanna completed her look with dark sunglasses and an assortment of jewelry, including ankle bracelets and a cross necklace.

Rihanna has been teasing fans that her next album is done but jokes that she’s refusing to release it!

READ MORE: Shaggy Talks Rihanna’s New Album, Reveals He Turned Down Collaboration Audition