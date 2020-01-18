Top Stories
Sia Publicly Apologizes to Kathy Griffin for Something That Happened Three Years Ago

Cameron Diaz &amp; Benji Madden's Daughter Raddix's Middle Name Revealed

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free After a Spa Trip in LA

DaBaby Caught On Camera Assaulting a Hotel Worker

Sat, 18 January 2020 at 11:45 am

Bar Refaeli Gives Birth to Third Child with Husband Adi Ezra

Bar Refaeli and her husband Adi Ezra have welcomed their third child into their lives!

The 34-year-old Israeli supermodel revealed the exciting news on her Instagram account on Saturday (January 18).

Bar shared a photo of her in the hospital while wearing a hospital gown. She wrote, “This is what real GLAM looks like. 3rd baby in 3.5 years. 🐣🐣🐣 #FamilyIsEverything Life is beautiful ♥️.”

Bar and Adi are already the parents of two girls – Liv, 3, and Elle, 2. They haven’t revealed their child’s gender or name, but Times of Israel reports that the baby is a boy.

