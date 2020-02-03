Rihanna Rocks All Black Outfit for Night Out in London
Rihanna struts her way out of her ride and into the Chiltern Firehouse on Sunday evening (February 3) in London England,
The 31-year-old entertainer and Fenty designer looked super cool in a black, off the shoulder top and silk pants paired with long, diamond earrings as she enjoyed a night out on the town.
Last weekend, Rihanna hung out with tons of famous friends at Roc Nation’s 2020 Pre-Grammys Brunch in Los Angeles.
It has recently been rumored that Rihanna and this rapper have started dating!