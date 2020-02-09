Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss & Saweetie Attend Brandon Maxwell's NYFW Show

Bella Hadid is looking fierce on the runway.

The 23-year-old model hit the runway at the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during 2020 New York Fashion Week on Saturday (February 8) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Karlie Kloss and Saweetie sat front row at the event.

One day before (February 7), Bella went sheer on the runway for this designer’s show. See her look!

Pictured below: Bella Hadid heads to dinner on Saturday (February 8) in a teal ensemble in New York City.