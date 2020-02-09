Top Stories
Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed &amp; It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed & It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Sun, 09 February 2020 at 9:39 am

Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss & Saweetie Attend Brandon Maxwell's NYFW Show

Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss & Saweetie Attend Brandon Maxwell's NYFW Show

Bella Hadid is looking fierce on the runway.

The 23-year-old model hit the runway at the Brandon Maxwell fashion show during 2020 New York Fashion Week on Saturday (February 8) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Karlie Kloss and Saweetie sat front row at the event.

One day before (February 7), Bella went sheer on the runway for this designer’s show. See her look!

Pictured below: Bella Hadid heads to dinner on Saturday (February 8) in a teal ensemble in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 01
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 02
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 03 1
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 03 2
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 03
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 04
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 05
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 06
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 07
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 08
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 09
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 10
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 11
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 12
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 13
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 14
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 15
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 18
bella hadid brandon maxwell nyc february 2020 19

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: 2020 New York Fashion Week February, Bella Hadid, Brandon Maxwell, Karlie Kloss, Saweetie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr