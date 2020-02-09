Billy Porter Has Already Won the Oscars 2020 Red Carpet!

Billy Porter makes a grand entrance on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 50-year-old Pose actor was first up on the red carpet this year and he surely dressed to impress with a gold look.

Billy‘s look was styled by his longtime stylist Sam Ratelle with grooming by Anna Bernabe.

FYI: Billy is wearing a custom Giles Deacon look, Jimmy Choo boots, a custom Judith Leiber Couture handbag, Dita eyewear, and Atelier Swarovski jewelry.

