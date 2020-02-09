Caitriona Balfe, Tracee Ellis Ross, & More Step Out for Chanel's Pre-Oscar Dinner!

Caitriona Balfe hits the carpet while stopping by Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on Saturday night (February 8) at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actress will be attending the Oscars for the first time this year as her movie Ford v. Ferrari is up for Best Picture!

Also in attendance at the event were black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Mann with husband Judd Apatow.

More stars there included Dylan McDermott, Jack Huston with partner Shannan Click, Jason Clarke and his wife Cecile, Jared Harris and his wife Allegra, Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell, Vicky Krieps, Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman, Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber, and filmmaker Sofia Coppola.

