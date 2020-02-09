Top Stories
Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed &amp; It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Sun, 09 February 2020 at 6:00 am

Katharine McPhee & Husband David Foster Stop By One of Their Favorite L.A. Restaurants

Katharine McPhee and David Foster make their way out of Craig’s restaurant after a dinner date on Thursday (February 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The married couple frequently visits the L.A. hotspot, which is one of the most popular restaurants in the city. You’ll almost always see a celebrity there!

Kat is currently working on her upcoming comedy series for Netflix. The series, Country Comfort, is a multi-cam comedy that stars Kat as an aspiring country singer who starts working as the nanny for a rugged cowboy’s five children.
