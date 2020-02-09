Katharine McPhee & Husband David Foster Stop By One of Their Favorite L.A. Restaurants

Katharine McPhee and David Foster make their way out of Craig’s restaurant after a dinner date on Thursday (February 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The married couple frequently visits the L.A. hotspot, which is one of the most popular restaurants in the city. You’ll almost always see a celebrity there!

Kat is currently working on her upcoming comedy series for Netflix. The series, Country Comfort, is a multi-cam comedy that stars Kat as an aspiring country singer who starts working as the nanny for a rugged cowboy’s five children.