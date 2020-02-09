Top Stories
Sun, 09 February 2020 at 2:50 pm

Laura Dern Parties with Oscar Nominees at Netflix's 2020 Bash!

Laura Dern Parties with Oscar Nominees at Netflix's 2020 Bash!

Laura Dern poses for a photo with her Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach at the Netflix 2020 Oscar Nominee Toast at Craig’s on Saturday night (February 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also seen at the party that night were Little Women director Greta Gerwig, Al Pacino, and more stars! If you don’t know, Greta and Noah are quite the power couple as they both had huge movies out this year!

Laura, Greta, and Noah were both nominated and you can check out the nominees list right here.

If you don’t know, the 2020 Oscars are set to air tonight! Be sure to tune in and stick with Just Jared the whole night as we’ll be updating the entire show live.
