Leslie Jones Skips Oscars 2020 Voting Except for 2 Categories - Find Out Why

Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones has revealed that she abstained from voting in a majority of the categories for the 2020 Oscars this year.

The reason why? The complete lack of diversity across the board in this year’s nominations.

“Welp I just finished voting for the Oscars. It didn’t take long cause there are no black people on it. So I voted for @CynthiaEriVo and abstained from the rest of the voting,” Leslie tweeted with the hashtag “more black people please,” before following up with, “Ok geeeez yes I voted for @MatthewACherry tooo didn’t think I needed to say that! The post was obvious! No chill. His film was on before @AngryBirdsMovie #iswearimdonewithyall”

Cynthia is up for the Lead Actress award for her work in Harriet and Matthew is up for Best Animated Short for Hair Love.

