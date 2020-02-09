Top Stories
Sun, 09 February 2020 at 3:48 pm

Leslie Jones Skips Oscars 2020 Voting Except for 2 Categories - Find Out Why

Leslie Jones Skips Oscars 2020 Voting Except for 2 Categories - Find Out Why

Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones has revealed that she abstained from voting in a majority of the categories for the 2020 Oscars this year.

The reason why? The complete lack of diversity across the board in this year’s nominations.

“Welp I just finished voting for the Oscars. It didn’t take long cause there are no black people on it. So I voted for @CynthiaEriVo and abstained from the rest of the voting,” Leslie tweeted with the hashtag “more black people please,” before following up with, “Ok geeeez yes I voted for @MatthewACherry tooo didn’t think I needed to say that! The post was obvious! No chill. His film was on before @AngryBirdsMovie #iswearimdonewithyall”

Cynthia is up for the Lead Actress award for her work in Harriet and Matthew is up for Best Animated Short for Hair Love.

You can see the full list of Academy Award nominations this year if you haven’t already.
Photos: Getty
