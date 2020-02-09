Lucy Boynton, Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Russell, & More Attend Chanel's Pre-Oscar Dinner!

The Politician‘s Lucy Boynton, Booksmart‘s Kaitlyn Dever, and Waves‘ Taylor Russell pose for photos while attending at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.

The ladies joined a star-studded crowd at the event on Saturday night (February 8) at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

More celebs in attendance included singer Maggie Rogers, In The Heights‘ Melissa Barrera, The Vampire Diaries‘ Phoebe Tonkin, Anna‘s Sasha Luss, Parks and Recreation‘s Rashida Jones with sister Kenya Kinski-Jones, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer with sister Carson Meyer, entrepreneur Elizabeth Chambers, and YouTube exec Derek Blasberg.

