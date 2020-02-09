Top Stories
Sun, 09 February 2020 at 5:23 am

Lucy Boynton, Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Russell, & More Attend Chanel's Pre-Oscar Dinner!

Lucy Boynton, Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Russell, & More Attend Chanel's Pre-Oscar Dinner!

The Politician‘s Lucy Boynton, Booksmart‘s Kaitlyn Dever, and WavesTaylor Russell pose for photos while attending at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.

The ladies joined a star-studded crowd at the event on Saturday night (February 8) at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

More celebs in attendance included singer Maggie Rogers, In The HeightsMelissa Barrera, The Vampire DiariesPhoebe Tonkin, Anna‘s Sasha Luss, Parks and Recreation‘s Rashida Jones with sister Kenya Kinski-Jones, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer with sister Carson Meyer, entrepreneur Elizabeth Chambers, and YouTube exec Derek Blasberg.

Make sure to check out all of the photos from Oscars weekend parties. So many stars are out and about ahead of the awards!
