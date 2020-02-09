Luke Evans Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Rafael Olarra

Luke Evans has made his relationship with boyfriend Rafael Olarra an Instagram official one!

The 40-year-old actor and singer took to the social media app to share a cute video from their recent trip to Hawaii.

“He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!! #hawaiimemories #happiness,” Luke captioned the video.

Luke‘s friend, shoe designer Brian Atwood, commented on the post, “Cute couple!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Luke liked the comment, basically confirming that he and Rafael are indeed a couple. While they have shared many Instagrams together in the past, their relationship status was only rumored until now.

Rafael is the art director of Faena, a luxury hotel group with locations in Miami Beach in Buenos Aires.

Last month, Luke was spotted wearing just a speedo while hitting the beach in Miami during a vacation with Rafael and their friends.

See photos of Luke Evans and Rafael Olarra together in Miami in the gallery…