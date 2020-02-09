Top Stories
Sun, 09 February 2020 at 6:01 am

Luke Evans Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Rafael Olarra

Luke Evans Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Rafael Olarra

Luke Evans has made his relationship with boyfriend Rafael Olarra an Instagram official one!

The 40-year-old actor and singer took to the social media app to share a cute video from their recent trip to Hawaii.

“He loves my welsh humour….no, honestly!! he does!! #hawaiimemories #happiness,” Luke captioned the video.

Luke‘s friend, shoe designer Brian Atwood, commented on the post, “Cute couple!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Luke liked the comment, basically confirming that he and Rafael are indeed a couple. While they have shared many Instagrams together in the past, their relationship status was only rumored until now.

Rafael is the art director of Faena, a luxury hotel group with locations in Miami Beach in Buenos Aires.

Last month, Luke was spotted wearing just a speedo while hitting the beach in Miami during a vacation with Rafael and their friends.

See photos of Luke Evans and Rafael Olarra together in Miami in the gallery…

luke evans beach with rafael olarra 01
luke evans beach with rafael olarra 02
luke evans beach with rafael olarra 03
luke evans beach with rafael olarra 04.
luke evans beach with rafael olarra 05.

Credit: Instagram / Luke Evans; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
