Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed & It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Sun, 09 February 2020 at 2:18 pm

Malika Haqq's Baby's Father Officially Revealed

Malika Haqq's Baby's Father Officially Revealed

For months, rumors have swirled about the father of Malika Haqq‘s baby. If you don’t know, Malika is Khloe Kardashian‘s BFF and has often appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the years.

Now, it has been confirmed that the father is her ex, rapper O.T. Genasis (aka Odis Flores).

Malika confirmed the news herself at her baby shower.

“It’s you women that have helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent. Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby]. This is the reason why I didn’t want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart,” Malika said in a speech at the baby shower.

“Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me… I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” Malika added.

Find out how long we have suspected the paternity of Malika‘s baby.
Photos: Getty
