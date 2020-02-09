Michelle Obama Opens Up to Oprah About Her Marriage & Life After the White House

Michelle Obama is talking life after the White House.

The former First Lady joined Oprah Winfrey as a guest speaker on Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour on Saturday (February 8) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Obama

“It was the biggest privilege of my life to serve as this nation’s First Lady and I will continue the work to be a person of service, to try to work to make sure my life means something to somebody else. But those eight years were hard. It’s a hard job. It takes a toll,” she admitted during their conversation, which also touched on her marriage to former President of the United States Barack Obama.

“Marriage is hard and raising a family together is a hard thing, it takes a toll. But if you’re with the person, if you know why you’re with them, you understand that there is a friendship and a foundation there — that may feel like it goes away during some of those hard times but it’s something that we always come back to. And we’re coming back to that point where we see each other again,” she said.

She also got candid about her own relationship with herself.

“We are so ridiculous as women. We are struggling with so much. We don’t want to talk about our age and then we want to act like we should look like we did when we’re 20. When I’m sorry men y’all can look any kind of way and it seems to be okay. We have to embrace our change, and I’m lecturing to myself truthfully because I struggle with this too. I struggle with looking at the mirror and I hate looking at myself. I hate listening my voice. I hate watching myself on tape because I’m constantly judging myself too just like everybody else.”

Oprah recently cried on TV while admitting something about her best friend, Gayle King. Find out what happened…