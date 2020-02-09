Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Netflix has revealed the list of movies and television shows that have been banned by governments around the world from the years 2015 until present day.

“We offer creators the ability to reach audiences all around the world,” Netflix said in a statement. “In some cases we’ve also been forced to remove specific titles or episodes of titles in specific countries due to government takedown demands.”

Going forward, Netflix plans to release what has been taken down annually to the public.

The countries that have requested take downs include five titles in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and New Zealand.

Click through the slideshow to see which Netflix titles have been taken down in other countries due to government takedown demands…