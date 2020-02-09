Top Stories
Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed & It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Oscars 2020 Live Stream Video - Watch the Red Carpet!

The 2020 Oscars are happening in just a few hours and the red carpet is about to begin!

This year, the Oscars are taking place live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Once again, the show will have no host and will feature a ton of celebrity presenters.

Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations and Grammy winner Billie Eilish is set to give a special performance. Tune in for the show at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC.

Check out the 2020 Academy Awards live stream video right here…
