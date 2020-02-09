Oscars 2020 - Full Performers & Presenters List!

It’s officially the day of the 2020 Oscars, and we’re just mere hours away from this evening’s ceremony!

The show promises to include plenty of star power on stage, as well as major performances throughout the ceremony. In addition to the performances, dozens of celebrities will be hitting the stage throughout the night to present awards, introduce performers, and honor the Best Picture nominees.

Like last year, there will be no host this year, marking the second time this has happened since 1989.

Stay tuned to JustJared.com throughout the evening for all the red carpet moments, winners and big moments during the show.

Click inside for the full list of Oscars performers and presenters…

Oscars 2020 – Performers List

Billie Eilish

Janelle Monae

Randy Newman, “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

Elton John, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

Chrissy Metz, “I’m Standing with You” from Breakthrough

Idina Menzel and AURORA, “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II

Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up” from Harriet

Oscars 20120- Presenters List

Mahershala Ali

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Zazie Beetz

Timothée Chalamet

Olivia Colman

James Corden

Penélope Cruz

Beanie Feldstein

Will Ferrell

Jane Fonda

Josh Gad

Gal Gadot

Zack Gottsagen

Tom Hanks

Salma Hayek

Oscar Isaac

Mindy Kaling

Diane Keaton

Regina King

Shia LaBeouf

Brie Larson

Spike Lee

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

George MacKay

Rami Malek

Steve Martin

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Sandra Oh

Natalie Portman

Anthony Ramos

Keanu Reeves

Chris Rock

Ray Romano

Maya Rudolph

Mark Ruffalo

Kelly Marie Tran

Taika Waititi

Sigourney Weaver

Kristen Wiig

Rebel Wilson