Oscars 2020 - Full Performers & Presenters List!
It’s officially the day of the 2020 Oscars, and we’re just mere hours away from this evening’s ceremony!
The show promises to include plenty of star power on stage, as well as major performances throughout the ceremony. In addition to the performances, dozens of celebrities will be hitting the stage throughout the night to present awards, introduce performers, and honor the Best Picture nominees.
Like last year, there will be no host this year, marking the second time this has happened since 1989.
Click inside for the full list of Oscars performers and presenters…
Oscars 2020 – Performers List
Billie Eilish
Janelle Monae
Randy Newman, “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
Elton John, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
Chrissy Metz, “I’m Standing with You” from Breakthrough
Idina Menzel and AURORA, “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II
Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up” from Harriet
Oscars 20120- Presenters List
Mahershala Ali
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Zazie Beetz
Timothée Chalamet
Olivia Colman
James Corden
Penélope Cruz
Beanie Feldstein
Will Ferrell
Jane Fonda
Josh Gad
Gal Gadot
Zack Gottsagen
Tom Hanks
Salma Hayek
Oscar Isaac
Mindy Kaling
Diane Keaton
Regina King
Shia LaBeouf
Brie Larson
Spike Lee
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
George MacKay
Rami Malek
Steve Martin
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Sandra Oh
Natalie Portman
Anthony Ramos
Keanu Reeves
Chris Rock
Ray Romano
Maya Rudolph
Mark Ruffalo
Kelly Marie Tran
Taika Waititi
Sigourney Weaver
Kristen Wiig
Rebel Wilson