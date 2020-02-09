Top Stories
Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Malika Haqq's Baby's Father Officially Revealed

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed & It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Queen Elizabeth II is requesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to England for an event, despite their recent decision to step back from royal duties.

The royal family matriarch requested that the couple return for the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, according to The Sunday Times on Sunday (February 9).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle

The two are expected to return to attend this event with 9-month-old son Archie before returning to Canada, where they’ve been living while adjusting to non-royal life.

The two made their first appearance together at an event in Miami, Fla. earlier in the week. Find out what they did!
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth

