Top Stories
Michelle Obama Opens Up to Oprah About Her Marriage &amp; Life After the White House

Michelle Obama Opens Up to Oprah About Her Marriage & Life After the White House

Spirit Awards 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Spirit Awards 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Luke Evans Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Rafael Olarra

Luke Evans Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Rafael Olarra

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed &amp; It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed & It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Sun, 09 February 2020 at 9:05 am

Rihanna Heads to the Studio in a Faux Fur Hat in NYC

Rihanna Heads to the Studio in a Faux Fur Hat in NYC

Rihanna is getting back to work, work, work, work, work!

The 31-year-old Anti superstar was spotted heading to the studio on Saturday night (February 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rih was seen in a great mood, smiling as she walked into the studio in a neon green faux fur hat and denim ensemble.

One day before (February 7), Rihanna revealed that she’s planning to head into the studio on Valentine’s Day with someone she’s “been wanting to work with for a long time”: Pharrell. Here’s more about what she’s got planned…

We can’t wait to hear what they’re working on!
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna studio nyc february 2020 01
rihanna studio nyc february 2020 02
rihanna studio nyc february 2020 03
rihanna studio nyc february 2020 04
rihanna studio nyc february 2020 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr