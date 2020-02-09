Rihanna Heads to the Studio in a Faux Fur Hat in NYC

Rihanna is getting back to work, work, work, work, work!

The 31-year-old Anti superstar was spotted heading to the studio on Saturday night (February 8) in New York City.

Rih was seen in a great mood, smiling as she walked into the studio in a neon green faux fur hat and denim ensemble.

One day before (February 7), Rihanna revealed that she’s planning to head into the studio on Valentine’s Day with someone she’s “been wanting to work with for a long time”: Pharrell. Here’s more about what she’s got planned…

We can’t wait to hear what they’re working on!