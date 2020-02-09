Top Stories
Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed &amp; It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Sun, 09 February 2020 at 8:51 am

Saoirse Ronan & Salma Hayek Celebrate Opening of Gucci & Chef Massimo Bottura's First US Restaurant!

Saoirse Ronan and Salma Hayek are celebrating!

The stars joined many other celebrities at the opening of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills on Saturday (February 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Saoirse Ronan

World-renowned three-Michelin-star Chef Massimo Bottura and Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri mixed and mingled with friends of the fashion house, including June Ambrose, Beck, Jessica Barden, Janicza Bravo, Gia Coppola, Liz Goldwyn, Jeremy O. Harris, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Anjelica Huston, Dev Hynes, Harmony Korine, KiKi Layne, Hari Nef, Anderson .Paak, Linda Ramone, Soko, Tessa Thompson, Tyler, The Creator and Dita Von Teese.

The new location is Gucci and Bottura’s first restaurant venture in the United States. Guests mingled at the Osteria, located on the roof of Gucci’s Beverly Hills store and enjoyed dishes.

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills will open to the public for reservations beginning on February 17.

Salma recently revealed her secret to success during an interview. Find out what she said…
