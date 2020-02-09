Top Stories
Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed &amp; It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed & It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Sun, 09 February 2020 at 11:38 am

Sophie Turner Stars in Quibi Series 'Survive' - Watch the Teaser! (Video)

Sophie Turner Stars in Quibi Series 'Survive' - Watch the Teaser! (Video)

Sophie Turner is starring in her first post-Game of Thrones series role!

The 23-year-old actress stars along with Corey Hawkins in the upcoming thriller Survive on Quibi, and the first teaser was released on Sunday (February 9).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel.

Here’s a plot summary: “Jane (Turner) has to fight for her life when her plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain. Paul (Hawkins) is the only other remaining survivor and together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.”

Sophie and her husband Joe Jonas tried to trick the paparazzi while they were out recently. See the funny photos!

Watch the Survive teaser…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Quibi, Sophie Turner, Survive, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr