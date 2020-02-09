Sophie Turner Stars in Quibi Series 'Survive' - Watch the Teaser! (Video)

Sophie Turner is starring in her first post-Game of Thrones series role!

The 23-year-old actress stars along with Corey Hawkins in the upcoming thriller Survive on Quibi, and the first teaser was released on Sunday (February 9).

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel.

Here’s a plot summary: “Jane (Turner) has to fight for her life when her plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain. Paul (Hawkins) is the only other remaining survivor and together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.”

