Top Stories
Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Netflix Removes 9 Titles After Government Requests - See What Is Gone!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Return to England For This Royal Reason!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed &amp; It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Lori Harvey Was Nearly Robbed & It Was Caught on Camera - Watch the Scary Footage!

Sun, 09 February 2020 at 9:53 am

Viola Davis Joins 'How to Get Away With Murder' Cast at Series Wrap Party!

Viola Davis Joins 'How to Get Away With Murder' Cast at Series Wrap Party!

Viola Davis is celebrating the end of an era!

The Emmy Award-winning actress was in attendance alongside cast and crew at the How To Get Away With Murder series production wrap party on Saturday (February 8) at Yamashiro in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Viola Davis

Viola joined creator and executive producer Pete Nowalk and executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsey Beers and Stephen Cragg at the celebration.

Billy Brown, Karla Souza, Aja Naomi King, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Rome Flynn, Amirah Vann, Conrad Ricamora, Matt McGorry, Jack Falahee and Alfred Enoch were all in attendance to celebrate the show’s series finale.

Viola has an exciting new Netflix movie coming with another A-list star. Find out more details!
Just Jared on Facebook
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 01 2
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 01
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 02 1
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 02
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 03
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 04
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 05
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 06
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 07
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 08
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 09
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 10
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 11
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 12
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 13
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 14
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 15
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 16
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 17
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 18
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 19
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 20
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 21
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 22
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 23
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 24
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 25
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 26
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 27
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 29
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 30
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 31
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 32
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 33
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 34
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 35
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 36
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 37
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 38
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 39
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 40
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 41
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 42
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 43
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 44
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 45
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 46
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 47
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 48
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 49
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 50
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 51
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 53
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 54
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 55
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 56
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 57
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 58
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 59
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 60
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 61
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 62
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 63
how to get away with murder series finale february 2020 64

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Aja Naomi King, Alfred Enoch, Amirah Vann, Billy Brown, Charlie Weber, Conrad Ricamora, How to Get Away with Murder, Jack Falahee, Karla Souza, Liza Weil, Matt McGorry, Rome Flynn, Viola Davis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr