Viola Davis Joins 'How to Get Away With Murder' Cast at Series Wrap Party!

Viola Davis is celebrating the end of an era!

The Emmy Award-winning actress was in attendance alongside cast and crew at the How To Get Away With Murder series production wrap party on Saturday (February 8) at Yamashiro in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Viola Davis

Viola joined creator and executive producer Pete Nowalk and executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsey Beers and Stephen Cragg at the celebration.

Billy Brown, Karla Souza, Aja Naomi King, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Rome Flynn, Amirah Vann, Conrad Ricamora, Matt McGorry, Jack Falahee and Alfred Enoch were all in attendance to celebrate the show’s series finale.

Viola has an exciting new Netflix movie coming with another A-list star. Find out more details!