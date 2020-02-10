Top Stories
Mon, 10 February 2020 at 6:12 pm

ABC Has Renewed 'The Good Doctor' For Season Four

ABC Has Renewed 'The Good Doctor' For Season Four

ABC has revealed the fate of The Good Doctor, and renewed it for a fourth season on the network.

The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement.

“David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

Freddie Highmore leads the series as autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy, who overcomes personal and professional hurdles while working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Jasika Nicole and Paige Spara also star in the series.

The Good Doctor currently airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.
