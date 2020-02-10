Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 3:34 am

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Kiss on the Carpet at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Kiss on the Carpet at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo share a kiss while walking the carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old Maroon 5 singer and the 31-year-old model were two of the hundreds of celebs who attended the annual event. It’s always one of the most star-studded carpets of the year!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Behati Prinsloo

The last time that Adam and Behati attended the party together was in 2015 and he held his hand over her chest to hide a nip slip!

10+ pictures inside of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at the party…

Just Jared on Facebook
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 01
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 02
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 03
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 04
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 05
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 06
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 07
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 08
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 09
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 10
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 11
adam levine behati prinsloo vanity fair oscar party 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr