Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Kiss on the Carpet at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo share a kiss while walking the carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old Maroon 5 singer and the 31-year-old model were two of the hundreds of celebs who attended the annual event. It’s always one of the most star-studded carpets of the year!

The last time that Adam and Behati attended the party together was in 2015 and he held his hand over her chest to hide a nip slip!

