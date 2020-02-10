Adriana Lima, Heidi Klum, & Alessandra Ambrosio Bring the Heat to Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Adriana Lima and Heidi Klum dazzle on the red carpet while arriving

at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two models both wore sparkling gown as she stepped out for the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adriana Lima

Other models at the event included Alessandra Ambrosio, Joan Smalls, Winnie Harlow, Shanina Shaik, Halima Aden, Hannah Jeter, Amber Valletta, and Karolina Kurkova.

Male models at the party included Jordan Barrett and Jon Kortajarena.

FYI: Adriana is wearing a dress and shoes by Ralph & Russo with Harry Kotlar jewelry. Heidi is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Aquazzurra shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Alessandra is wearing an Armani Prive dress and shoes with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Winnie is wearing an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Shanina is wearing a Nicolas Jebran dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Hannah is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress and Gismondi 1754 jewelry. Amber is wearing a Saint Laurent dress. Jon is wearing a Balmain suit and Bvlgari jewelry.

30+ pictures inside of the models stepping out for the party…