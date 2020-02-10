Top Stories
Andy Samberg & Adam Scott are Joined By Their Wives at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Andy Samberg & Adam Scott are Joined By Their Wives at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Andy Samberg and Adam Scott are enjoying a night out with their leading ladies!

Andy was joined by wife Joanna Newsom while Adam was joined by wife Naomi Scott as they attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other stars stepping out for the party included Billy Eichner, Big Mouth star/creator Nick Kroll, Harold and Kumar star Kal Penn, Martin Lawrence and fiancee Roberta Moradfar, along with Cheer stars Jerry Harris and Andy Cosferent.

FYI: Adam is wearing Tod’s shoes with Montblanc cufflinks. Billy is wearing a Hugo Boss tux and Tod’s shoes. Jerry is wearing Kenneth Cole.

Photos: Getty Images
