Ariel Winter Cozies Into Boyfriend Luke Benward For Dinner Date Night

Ariel Winter stuns in a flirty and feathery look for a night out in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 22-year-old Modern Family actress and boyfriend, Luke Benward, were spotted waiting for their car at the valet following attending a pre-Oscar party together.

Just last month, Luke and Ariel were seen out together for a lunch date.

If you missed it, you can see Ariel‘s stunning look for the Grammy Awards after party late last month.