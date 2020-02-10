Mon, 10 February 2020 at 10:43 pm
Ariel Winter Cozies Into Boyfriend Luke Benward For Dinner Date Night
Ariel Winter stuns in a flirty and feathery look for a night out in Los Angeles over the weekend.
The 22-year-old Modern Family actress and boyfriend, Luke Benward, were spotted waiting for their car at the valet following attending a pre-Oscar party together.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter
Just last month, Luke and Ariel were seen out together for a lunch date.
If you missed it, you can see Ariel‘s stunning look for the Grammy Awards after party late last month.
Photos: BackgridUSA Posted to: Ariel Winter, Luke Benward