Mon, 10 February 2020 at 11:06 am

Brad Pitt Reveals Who Helped Him Write His Awards Season Speeches & It's One of His Former Directors

Brad Pitt Reveals Who Helped Him Write His Awards Season Speeches & It's One of His Former Directors

Brad Pitt revealed who has helped him write his awards season speeches this year! Brad won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar last night.

The 56-year-old actor had some “very, very funny friends” who helped him “with some laughs.”

Comedians Jim Jefferies and Bob Oschack helped him, but surprisingly, his Fight Club director David Fincher helped him with the comedy too!

“My man Fincher, we trade barbs every week,” Brad told Variety.

Brad revealed that he was actually “really tentative” about public speaking.

“I know that sounds antithetical, given the profession I’ve chosen, but that’s not necessarily my thing,” he added. “So this round, I figured if we were going to do this, I’d put some real work into it and try to get comfortable, and this is a result of that. I’m definitely writing.”

If you missed it, Brad made a rare comment at the 2020 Oscars about his 18-year-old son Maddox.
