Brie Larson & Boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz Go Public at Oscars 2020!

Brie Larson‘s date to the 2020 Oscars was her hot new boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz!

The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress and Elijah made their red carpet debut at the event on Sunday night (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Brie and Elijah held hands while walking the red carpet, though they didn’t pose for photos together. They sat next to each other in the second row inside the event.

Elijah is a virtual reality director and actor. He and Brie sparked dating rumors last summer after they were spotted packing on the PDA while grocery shopping.