Caitriona Balfe, Camila Morrone & Lea Seydoux Switch Up Their Looks for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

One look just isn’t enough…

Ford v Ferrari star Caitriona Balfe switched up her look to strike a pose at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Caitriona rocked a gorgeous Valentino gown to hit the red carpet at her very first Oscars ceremony.

Mickey and the Bear star Camila Morrone and No Time to Die actress Lea Seydoux also were in attendance at the after party bash and made sure to switch up their looks.

FYI: Caitriona is wearing a Prabal Gurung gown. Lea is wearing Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.