Top Stories
Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

These Photos Could Fuel Rumors That Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Are Headed Towards Reconciliation!

These Photos Could Fuel Rumors That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Headed Towards Reconciliation!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 11:27 am

Caitriona Balfe, Camila Morrone & Lea Seydoux Switch Up Their Looks for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Caitriona Balfe, Camila Morrone & Lea Seydoux Switch Up Their Looks for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

One look just isn’t enough…

Ford v Ferrari star Caitriona Balfe switched up her look to strike a pose at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Caitriona rocked a gorgeous Valentino gown to hit the red carpet at her very first Oscars ceremony.

Mickey and the Bear star Camila Morrone and No Time to Die actress Lea Seydoux also were in attendance at the after party bash and made sure to switch up their looks.

FYI: Caitriona is wearing a Prabal Gurung gown. Lea is wearing Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 01
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 02
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 03
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 04
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 05
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 06
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 07
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 08
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 09
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 10
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 11
caitriona balfe camila morrone lea seydoux switch up looks vanity fair oscar party 2020 12

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Caitriona Balfe, Camila Morrone, Lea Seydoux

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr