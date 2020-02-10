Top Stories
Mon, 10 February 2020 at 1:02 am

Chrissy Teigen's Steals The Spotlight In Her Blue Gown at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen's Steals The Spotlight In Her Blue Gown at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen gets a cute kiss from husband John Legend while arriving at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The cute couple showed off their amazing style on the carpet, and Chrissy stunned with her chic and sheer Georges Hobeika gown.

A few weeks ago, Chrissy stunned again in an eye-catching orange gown for the 2020 Grammy Awards. See the pics on Just Jared now!

