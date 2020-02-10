Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 1:58 am

Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Hitting Oscars Parties With Russell Wilson

Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Hitting Oscars Parties With Russell Wilson

Ciara was glowing while stepping out for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 34-year-old pregnant entertainer and her husband Russell Wilson stepped out for the event on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara

Ciara looked stunning while showing off her baby bump in a shimmering, sheer dress with a thigh-high slit.

She shared her pregnancy news just a few weeks ago with a sweet Instagram post.

This will be Ciara‘s third child and her second with Russell. She also shares a son with ex Future.
Just Jared on Facebook
ciara vanity fair oscar party 01
ciara vanity fair oscar party 02
ciara vanity fair oscar party 03
ciara vanity fair oscar party 04
ciara vanity fair oscar party 05
ciara vanity fair oscar party 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Ciara, Pregnant Celebrities, Russell Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr