Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Hitting Oscars Parties With Russell Wilson

Ciara was glowing while stepping out for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 34-year-old pregnant entertainer and her husband Russell Wilson stepped out for the event on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ciara looked stunning while showing off her baby bump in a shimmering, sheer dress with a thigh-high slit.

She shared her pregnancy news just a few weeks ago with a sweet Instagram post.

This will be Ciara‘s third child and her second with Russell. She also shares a son with ex Future.