Mon, 10 February 2020 at 5:33 pm

Diane Kruger & Kiernan Shipka To Star In 'Swimming With Sharks' Series

Diane Kruger & Kiernan Shipka To Star In 'Swimming With Sharks' Series

Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka are hitting the small screen together!

The two actresses are set to star in a new Quibi drama series based off of the 1994 film Swimming With Sharks, reports Deadline.

“Fuuuuun 🤪🌟⭐️🔥,” Diane wrote with the news on her Instagram.

“YAY!!!” Kiernan simply captioned the news on her Instagram story.

Here’s a synopsis: Lou (Shipka), a young female assistant, works for Joyce (Kruger), a sole female studio head, at a company filled with manipulators, schemers and intrigue, but little do they know Lou is poised to outwit them all.
