Dove Cameron Sits Front Row at Adeam Fashion Show With Angela Sarafyan & Jamie Chung

Dove Cameron sits between Jamie Chung and Angela Sarafyan on the front row during the ADEAM Fall | Winter 2020 show at the High Line Hotel on Monday (February 10) in New York City.

The three actresses were joined by Younger‘s Molly Gordon, Calu Rivero, Naomi Osaka, and Nesta Cooper on the front row for the presentation.

Earlier in the day, Dove was spotted in a cute blue and white dress at the Carolina Herrera alongside Zosia Mamet and singer Natti Natasha.

