Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Signs With WWE!

Simone Johnson just made history after signing on for the WWE!

The 18-year-old daughter of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, is following not only in her father’s footsteps, but her grandfather, and great-grandfather’s, too.

Simone has started training in Florida and released a statement about her new career.

“It means the world to me,” she shared (via WWE). “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy.”

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative added about her signing.

“Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar.”

Simone will become WWE’s first fourth-generation wrestler, following great-grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, grandfather “Soulman” Rocky Johnson, and her dad, who was known as The Rock.

She added on Instagram after the news broke, “To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this.”

