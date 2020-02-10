Elizabeth Banks Re-Wears Oscars Party Dress From 2004!

Elizabeth Banks is re-wearing a dress she wore to an Oscars after party over 15 years ago!

The 46-year-old actress and director stepped out in the red dress at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Elizabeth previously wore the Badgley Mischka gown to the same party back in 2004.

“It’s gorgeous and it fits…so why not wear it again?!” Elizabeth asked on her Instagram.

She continued, “Proud to wear my @badgleymischka dress that I first wore to @vanityfair #oscars party in 2004, re-imagined with @wendiandnicole, to bring global awareness to the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumerism as it relates to climate change, production & consumption, ocean pollution, labor & women.”

Elizabeth isn’t the only celebrity to re-wear a red carpet look! Tiffany Haddish previously wore an Alexander McQueen dress multiple times!