Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Toned Abs at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 3:02 am

Emily Ratajkowski showed some skin while stepping out for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 28-year-old model attended the event on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emily put her toned abs on display in a tube top paired with a column skirt.

While Emily didn’t attend the actual ceremony, she did stop by a pre-Oscars party earlier in the weekend.

She also joined her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard at the Film Independent Spirit Awards!
