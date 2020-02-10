Top Stories
Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

These Photos Could Fuel Rumors That Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Are Headed Towards Reconciliation!

These Photos Could Fuel Rumors That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Headed Towards Reconciliation!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 1:16 pm

Every Show Netflix Has Renewed in 2020 (So Far)

Continue Here »

Every Show Netflix Has Renewed in 2020 (So Far)

We’re only a few weeks into 2020 but Netflix has been making decisions left and right about their original content.

So far, this year Netflix has already cancelled a few of their television shows, but in positive news, they have also revealed that a few shows will be returning for new seasons.

Stay tuned to this post and we will be updating as new shows are renewed throughout the rest of the year. Fingers crossed for all of your favorites!

Click through the slideshow to see which Netflix shows have been renewed in 2020 so far…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: EG, Extended, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr