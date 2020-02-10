Hailey Bieber Wears Completely Sheer Dress to Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Hailey Bieber wows in a sheer gown while walking the carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 23-year-old model looked stunning at the event, just hours after arriving back on the west coast following some time in New York City.

Pictured inside: Hailey stepping out with her husband Justin Bieber at the after party for Saturday Night Live this weekend. He was the musical guest on the latest episode of the NBC sketch comedy series.

FYI: Hailey is wearing a Versace Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.