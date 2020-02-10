Harley Quinn Revealed to Be a Bernie Sanders Supporter in 'Birds of Prey'

The new movie Birds of Prey hit theaters this past weekend and Harley Quinn’s political views were revealed in the film!

At one point, Margot Robbie‘s Harley is being attacked by a lot of random people who she has wronged in the past and now that she’s no longer dating the Joker, they are finally coming after her as she has no one to protect her.

Harley lists out the grievances that each person has with her and while revealing main villain Roman Sionis’ grievances against her, she says one of them is that she “voted for Bernie.”

Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan opened up to TheWrap about this moment in the movie.

“With the grievances we were just kinda coming up with different grievances, and I would throw some ideas in, and Christina Hodson would throw some ideas in,” she said. “I think the Bernie thing, I’ll give full credit to Christina on that one. And we all just chuckled at it so we thought, why not? And I think tonally and stylistically this is a movie that can afford that kind of stuff, and a little bit of self-awareness — or a lot of self-awareness, I should say. And not a lot of movies get to make a Bernie joke, so sure, let’s do it.”