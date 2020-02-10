Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 2:08 am

Heidi Klum Rocks Leopard-Print Dress to Oscars Party 2020

Heidi Klum keeps it fierce at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party!

The 46-year-old model stepped out for the event held on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles.

She was joined by fellow models Halima Aden, Kate Bock, Josephine Skriver, Hannah Jeter, and designer Donatella Versace.

ICYMI, Heidi recently attended Paris Hilton‘s birthday party in New York City.

FYI: Heidi is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier with Aquazzura shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Halima is wearing custom Atelier by FANG. Josephine is wearing Redemption. Hannah is wearing Rene Caovilla shoes.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Donatella Versace, Halima Aden, Hannah Jeter, Heidi Klum, Josephine Skriver, Kate Bock

