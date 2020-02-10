Heidi Klum Rocks Leopard-Print Dress to Oscars Party 2020
Heidi Klum keeps it fierce at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party!
The 46-year-old model stepped out for the event held on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum
She was joined by fellow models Halima Aden, Kate Bock, Josephine Skriver, Hannah Jeter, and designer Donatella Versace.
ICYMI, Heidi recently attended Paris Hilton‘s birthday party in New York City.
FYI: Heidi is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier with Aquazzura shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Halima is wearing custom Atelier by FANG. Josephine is wearing Redemption. Hannah is wearing Rene Caovilla shoes.
35+ pictures inside of Heidi Klum and more at the event…