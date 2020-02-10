Jane Fonda Recycles Elie Saab Dress She Wore To Cannes 2014 For Oscars 2020

You might not have realized this but Jane Fonda recycled a dress for the 2020 Academy Awards last night.

The 82-year-old actress and activist stunned in an Elie Saab gown at the event where she presented the Oscar for Best Picture and she actually wore the same dress to the Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

Late last year, Jane revealed that she would give up shopping and refuse to buy any new clothes as a small part of the fight against climate change.

While protesting on Capitol Hill, she told the crowd, “So when I talk to people about, ‘We don’t really need to keep shopping. We shouldn’t look to shopping for our identity. We don’t need more stuff,’ then I have to walk the walk too. So I’m not buying any more clothes.”

Jane has only made one clothing purchase since then, her famous red coat that she had in hand on the Oscar stage.

She’s worn the red coat many times to her Fire Drill Friday climate protests.

See 10+ pictures of Jane Fonda wearing the dress in 2014 and in 2020 below!