Top Stories
Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 5:34 pm

Jane Fonda Recycles Elie Saab Dress She Wore To Cannes 2014 For Oscars 2020

Jane Fonda Recycles Elie Saab Dress She Wore To Cannes 2014 For Oscars 2020

You might not have realized this but Jane Fonda recycled a dress for the 2020 Academy Awards last night.

The 82-year-old actress and activist stunned in an Elie Saab gown at the event where she presented the Oscar for Best Picture and she actually wore the same dress to the Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

Late last year, Jane revealed that she would give up shopping and refuse to buy any new clothes as a small part of the fight against climate change.

While protesting on Capitol Hill, she told the crowd, “So when I talk to people about, ‘We don’t really need to keep shopping. We shouldn’t look to shopping for our identity. We don’t need more stuff,’ then I have to walk the walk too. So I’m not buying any more clothes.”

Jane has only made one clothing purchase since then, her famous red coat that she had in hand on the Oscar stage.

She’s worn the red coat many times to her Fire Drill Friday climate protests.

See 10+ pictures of Jane Fonda wearing the dress in 2014 and in 2020 below!
Just Jared on Facebook
jane fonda same dress oscars cannes 01
jane fonda same dress oscars cannes 02
jane fonda same dress oscars cannes 03
jane fonda same dress oscars cannes 04
jane fonda same dress oscars cannes 05
jane fonda same dress oscars cannes 06
jane fonda same dress oscars cannes 07
jane fonda same dress oscars cannes 08
jane fonda same dress oscars cannes 09
jane fonda same dress oscars cannes 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars, Jane Fonda

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr